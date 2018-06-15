The June 13 Metro article “WAMU’s ‘Hot Jazz Saturday Night’ cancellation prompts listeners’ petition” highlighted a troubling issue not just for jazz fans but also for any public-radio listener who values diverse cultural programming.

After June 23, when “Hot Jazz” sadly leaves the air, WAMU’s schedule, other than Kojo Nnamdi and the Big Broadcast, will be made up of syndicated shows that can be heard without listening to WAMU. That does not signify a valuable, imaginative schedule. It shows a lack of faith in listeners to appreciate diverse programming.

Sure, the news programs may be more popular than “Hot Jazz Saturday Night.” So? I’m sure McDonald’s sells more meals than, say, Jaleo, but does that mean McDonald’s has better food? Is popularity the goal of public radio?

I wasn’t particularly interested in jazz until I happened onto “Hot Jazz” one Saturday in about 1990, when my wife and I were driving back from Skyline Drive. Host Rob Bamberger was featuring great saxophonist and arranger Benny Carter on that night’s show. We were captivated and have rarely missed a show since. That’s public radio at its best: offering listeners an opportunity to expand their worlds.

I admire public radio’s journalism, having listened to NPR since the 1970s because my mom was a listener. Today, good journalism is more important than ever. But it’s not all that I want from a radio station, any more than I want The Post to get rid of everything but the front page.