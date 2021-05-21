In the developing world — Africa, Latin America and much of Asia — the picture is not so encouraging. The economic damage was deeper, reversing years of progress against extreme poverty. Many newly middle-class people slid back into poverty, and as many as 120 million poor people were plunged into extreme poverty, according to the World Bank. These developments contribute to politically and socially destabilizing events ranging from last year’s protests in Kenya to this year’s migration of Latin Americans toward the United States. The International Monetary Fund sees a “dangerous divergence of economic fortunes” between wealthy countries and the rest of the world, as Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva put it in a speech Friday.
Even as the United States pivots to recovery at home, it must pay increased attention to shoring up the developing world, lest decades of progress be permanently reversed; that would be both a moral catastrophe and a blow to the United States’ own economy, which depends in part on the health of markets abroad. The Biden administration has taken a key step toward that goal, supporting $650 billion in expanded liquidity through allocating what are known as special drawing rights at the International Monetary Fund, a reversal of Trump administration policy. Yet for technical reasons, this form of assistance is relatively indirect and won’t be finally approved by the IMF until August.
Economic recovery hinges on tackling the pandemic itself, by boosting vaccination rates in the developing world, which lag far behind those in the north. The administration has already offered to ship 80 million doses to other, unspecified, countries. Again, this is a good step, but the global need is much, much greater.
Ms. Georgieva supports a plan, developed by IMF experts, that would aim to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the population in all countries by the end of this year and at least 60 percent by mid-2022. This would include the donation of 500 million vaccine courses by countries with excess supply this year and a 1 billion increase in global vaccine production capacity by 2022. The proposal would cost $50 billion, of which beneficiary countries would be expected to provide $15 billion, with public, private and multilateral donors supplying the rest.
These are big amounts; spending them effectively would take international coordination on a truly challenging scale. Hiccups in vaccine production, such as those that hampered India’s efforts, are inevitable. Yet the IMF notes that the economic payoff of a dramatic ramp-up in global vaccination could far outweigh the upfront costs. The time is now for the United States and its fellow rich nations to spend some of their restored prosperity on raising fortunes around the world.
