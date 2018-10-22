The long-standing effort to deregulate chicken slaughterhouses and increase line speeds is already having dire effects for consumers [“Chicken plants can now operate faster,” news, Oct. 17]. We’ve been tracking plants under the controversial new privatized inspection model, and the results are as we expected: Plants that converted to the system show a greater likelihood of failing the government’s performance standard for salmonella than plants still using the traditional inspection model. Now, the administration is letting facilities under this new model increase their line speeds from 140 to 175 birds per minute. One of the original pilot plants under the 175 birds per minute model is, unsurprisingly, a plant that has failed the government’s salmonella testing program.

When you take experienced government inspectors off the line, replace them with company employees and set the conveyor belt whizzing by ever faster, any reasonable person would expect problems. The Agriculture Department and the chicken industry seem okay with that, even if it means more dangerous food and more injuries for workers in exchange for a few more bucks in profit.

Tony Corbo, Washington

The writer is a senior lobbyist for

Food & Water Watch.