Dan Balz’s Feb. 3 The Sunday Take column, “Contest will force Democrats beyond their big ideas,” presented an exquisite view of the Democratic Party’s current political spectrum but ignored a fundamental part of the current tragedy: the disappearance of the prudent center of the Republican Party.

Keeping in mind the inevitable force of Hegelian dialectic, we now have extremists on both sides and not much hope for a synthesis. The Democrats have legitimate moderates who are, mostly, mute. The Republican moderates have all but disappeared. Where are the Republican moderates when we need them the most?

Frank Cummings, Washington