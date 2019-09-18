The Supreme Court decision that allows the Trump administration to apply stringent asylum standards at the southern border may get high marks for law school polemics, but it gives the White House a green light on increasing the misery of those seeking entry to this country [“Court allows denial of asylum at southern border,” front page, Sept. 12]. The disconnect between its ivory-tower exercise in interpreting the law in this instance and the inhumanity that goes against decades of immigration policy and the reputation of this country as a haven for those in need are a staggering commentary and inconsistent with the intent of our founding documents.