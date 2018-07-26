In his July 22 Business commentary, “In an age of inequality, Goldman’s CEO offers unexpected lesson,” Roger Lowenstein attempted to argue against economic inequality as our society’s biggest problem, stating that the lack of social mobility is a much greater danger. In doing so, Mr. Lowenstein revealed an insincere argument to solve this serious problem.

To take Mr. Lowenstein’s argument to its conclusion, we must drastically increase social mobility by moving tens of millions of Americans out of poverty and low-wage work through college and a transition to the professional class. I wonder how capitalists would respond to this adjustment. Who would do the low-wage labor that creates the profits that shareholders demand? How will we create tens of millions of professional-class jobs? Of course, Mr. Lowenstein does not desire this type of shift; he seeks only to move a moderately larger percentage of workers into the professional class and leave millions of working-class people behind.

If Mr. Lowenstein wished to eliminate this crisis of mobility, he would work to eliminate class distinctions altogether by advocating worker-owned businesses and social wealth funds that provide a high standard of living for all Americans, no matter how menial or professional the nature of their work. Then, and only then, will we overcome the problem of social mobility.

Thomas Henry, Washington

Social mobility and equal opportunity are important for fairness but not nearly as important as avoiding exploitation of ordinary workers who are not exceptionally talented or lucky. We are moving toward a society in which only a very small percentage of the population has a well-paying job. What is the point of an improved economy if only a very small number of people benefit? The disproportionate distribution of wealth undermines democracy because it allows some people to influence government for their own benefit and to the detriment of the public interest, and it seems to be heading toward generating social upheaval.

There is a simple solution: Abandon the fiction that high earners are “job creators.” Return to the days when the tax rate for people making obscenely high salaries was 92 percent. (The idea that rich people won’t work hard if their income is taxed at that rate is largely false, and, to the extent that it is true, the work they are doing now can be done by other people who are not currently rich.) Use the extra tax revenue to benefit the working poor. People such as Lloyd Blankfein and Mark Zuckerberg are only able to succeed because of U.S. laws and the opportunities that exist in American society. It is not unreasonable to ask them to pay more to maintain that system.

Glenn Ayres, Fairfax