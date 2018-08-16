In their Aug. 6 letter, “Making the District less safe,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham and U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu peddled a discredited tough-on-crime approach to policing and gun violence that has only contributed to our mass incarceration crisis.

Harsher penalties do nothing to address the root causes of gun violence. If Mr. Newsham is serious about making District residents safer, he and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) would fully implement the Neighborhood Engagement Achieves Results Amendment Act, a two-year-old law that establishes violence-interruption programs, increases police accountability through detailed data-reporting requirements and improves police-community relations. Similar programs in other jurisdictions have achieved success in decreasing violence.

We cannot police and incarcerate our way out of this problem. Increased police presence in Wards 7 and 8 and the aggressive enforcement tactics of the D.C. police Gun Recovery Unit have done little to stem violence. There have been 97 homicides this year in the District, already surpassing last year’s total of 73, according to police department data. All these efforts have accomplished is a complete breakdown of trust between community members and the police.

The NEAR Act would reduce violence by dealing “more effectively with the people most likely to commit crimes with guns,” as the letter said. It’s time to fully implement proven, data-driven solutions to interrupt violence to give the District its best chance at truly safe communities.

Monica Hopkins, Washington

The writer is executive director of the ACLU of the District of Columbia.