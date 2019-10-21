The congressman promised Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) that there would be a hearing in the House on D.C. statehood legislation this year. He kept that promise, even though his committee confronted formidable obstacles in its obligation to hold the Trump administration accountable, and he faced very serious health challenges.

Mr. Cummings, from his earliest days in Congress, long before he became chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, could always be counted on to fight congressional interference in the District’s government. His opposition to the budget rider that shut down D.C.’s needle exchange in 1998 was so eloquent and prophetic that it was included in a video on the DC Statehood Coalition’s website.