The AOBA poll found that residents do not view the problem as intractable but rather as one requiring a comprehensive solution. They agree on the top three actions local government can take to resolve the problem: providing government-funded rental assistance to more people, working with the private sector to build housing on government-owned land with a streamlined approval process, and cutting property taxes to offset the costs of updating and preserving existing rental housing.
Solving our region’s housing-affordability challenge will take a comprehensive approach that involves the public, nonprofit and private sectors working together.
Peggy Jeffers, Washington
The writer is executive vice president of the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington.