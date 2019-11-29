The Post conducted a poll that identified housing affordability as a top concern. A new public opinion survey by the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington (AOBA) took a closer look at the issue when it asked 428 D.C. residents to identify the drivers of the affordability problem. An overwhelming majority (more than 80 percent) pointed to the high cost of land and stagnant wages as the top two culprits, with the influx of new people coming in third.