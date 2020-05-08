The District’s data on coronavirus testing show that testing has consistently been far below the District’s claimed testing capacity.

On March 7, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said testing capacity was 50 tests per day, but for the week starting on that date, the District conducted only 10 tests per day. The D.C. Health Department was still following guidance abandoned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the week before saying that people could be tested only if they had been in contact with someone who had tested positive.

On April 23, the mayor announced testing capacity of 3,700 tests per day, but the average number of tests per day for the week following that announcement was only 657.

On April 28, the mayor announced that the District would test asymptomatic people for the first time, but only if they could identify a particular person who had tested positive with whom they had been in contact. For the week following that announcement, the District averaged 850 tests per day, 23 percent of the claimed testing capacity of 3,700.

The D.C. Health Department has consistently adopted policies that have limited testing to a small fraction of capacity. (Alternatively, the actual testing capacity is much lower than what the mayor claims.)

At this rate, we will never do enough testing to safely reopen the city.

Jack Wells, Washington