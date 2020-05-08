On April 23, the mayor announced testing capacity of 3,700 tests per day, but the average number of tests per day for the week following that announcement was only 657.
On April 28, the mayor announced that the District would test asymptomatic people for the first time, but only if they could identify a particular person who had tested positive with whom they had been in contact. For the week following that announcement, the District averaged 850 tests per day, 23 percent of the claimed testing capacity of 3,700.
The D.C. Health Department has consistently adopted policies that have limited testing to a small fraction of capacity. (Alternatively, the actual testing capacity is much lower than what the mayor claims.)
At this rate, we will never do enough testing to safely reopen the city.
Jack Wells, Washington