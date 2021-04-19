Over the weekend, Gov. Tim Walz (D) acknowledged the police misconduct, committed by Minnesota State Patrol officers as well as local police, saying, “Apologies are not enough; it just cannot happen.”
But it did happen, repeatedly, and in some cases targeting Black journalists, specifically. Among those subjected to violence and harassment are journalists affiliated with the New York Times, CNN, the USA Today Network and Agence France-Presse.
Even as repeated violent encounters between officers, African Americans and others have subverted public trust in law enforcement, the ongoing examples of misconduct in Minnesota have further underlined the dangers posed by some police, who evidently feel that they are above the law, unaccountable to the public and communities they serve. That is particularly chilling as the state, and the country, brace for the possibility of further unrest following the outcome of Derek Chauvin’s trial, the former Minneapolis officer charged with the death of George Floyd.
The police failed to exercise restraint even as the nation’s eyes were upon them. Just hours after U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright handed down the temporary restraining order, officers in Brooklyn Center, the locality in suburban Minneapolis where the protests took place, forced reporters to lie face down on the ground, then herded them into an area where they and their credentials were photographed.
The judge acted following reports of journalists being beaten with batons and mistreated by police. Tim Evans, a freelance photojournalist, said he was tackled by officers who punched him in the face and sprayed him with a chemical agent even as he showed them his media credentials. Another, Joshua Rashaad McFadden, who is Black, and covered the events for the New York Times, said officers forced him from a vehicle as he was leaving the protests, and beat him with batons.
On Saturday, Mr. Walz directed law enforcement agencies not to interfere with journalists doing their work, which is to inform the public of events as they take place. The Minnesota State Patrol issued a statement forbidding officers from arresting, threatening, or threatening to arrest journalists covering the protests.
The question now is whether officers will comply with orders from a judge, a governor and their own superiors to allow journalists to do their jobs.
Read more: