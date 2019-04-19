Regarding the April 16 front-page article “The heart of Paris burns, another loss for a city that has known many”:

The beauty of the world-famous wonder and the eternal treasure of Notre Dame Cathedral is the ability of stonemasons, sculptors, carpenters, painters, weavers and glass blowers to convey without words the divine message that love is stronger than death.

Jonathan Hutson, Gambrills

It’s funny how a place can mean so much in our lives. Even though they aren’t living or breathing, and can’t offer physical comfort, sometimes the structures around us manage to grant light and peace and ease pain. I first visited Paris in 2012. My hotel was in the Latin Quarter, and Notre Dame Cathedral was the first landmark I visited. Some four years later, I was lucky enough to return to Paris, though at a very dark time in my life. A few weeks before the trip, my father had died, and the presidential candidate I had worked for twice lost. I was living in a fog, and getting out of bed was a struggle. Spending time with friends was no longer joyful. I wasn’t even excited about my long-awaited return to Paris. Yet, I took the flight anyway. And there, a few days into the trip, walking across the Seine in the shadow of Notre Dame, I finally felt a light turn back on inside. A building and a city gave that to me.

I was surprised at the emotion I felt watching the flames, but maybe I shouldn’t have been.

Bailey Childers, Washington