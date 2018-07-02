Carol Geithner, left, and Yasemine Jamison take part in a candlelight vigil in Annapolis on June 29, one day after a gunman killed five people at the Capital Gazette offices there. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Regarding the June 29 front-page article “5 killed at Capital Gazette in Annapolis”:

Five more people lost their lives to another mass shooting. These incidents are commonplace in modern America. We can surely expect the same responses: Gun control will be debated, mental illness will be blamed, and politicians will send “thoughts and prayers” while doing little to prevent future attacks. Yet, these conversations often omit an important perpetrator warning sign: a history of violence against women. According to an Everytown for Gun Safety analysis , 156 mass shootings occurred between 2009 and 2016. Fifty-four percent of those shootings were related to domestic or family violence. Prior to the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting, Nikolas Cruz was accused of being abusive toward his ex-girlfriend, having stalked a second female student with whom he was infatuated and having threatened his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Before Mr. Cruz, Devin Patrick Kelley, Omar Mateen, Robert Lewis Dear, Seung Hui Choi, Adam Lanza, James T. Hodgkinson and Stephen Paddock were also accused of having abused women. In the wake of the Capital Gazette shooting, it is already apparent that Jarrod Ramos’s harassment of a female former high school classmate played a key role in his alleged motivations.

Domestic violence and harassment of women is a public-health issue. If we are going to talk about mass shootings, we have to talk about violence against women as well.

Carly Hallowell, Boston