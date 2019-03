“I was never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be,” President Trump said recently at the White House, reinforcing his narcissist pursuit of a validated man card as a warrior wannabe by the attempted denigration of the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), a bona fide leader who not only sacrificed for but also, on many occasions, proved himself of exceptional value to this nation [“A grudge that even a grave won’t bury,” front page, March 21]. How should Meghan McCain respond to Mr. Trump’s comments? One simple tweet: “Donald, how are your bone spurs? Fully healed yet? I know my father’s wounds never did.”

J.D. Lock, Colmar, Pa.

Please allow John McCain, a Navy pilot who endured years of torture in North Vietnam and went on to serve our country further as a distinguished senator, to rest in peace.

Fred Carson, Kensington