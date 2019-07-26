Everything in the July 24 Style article about amusement parks, “It’s not the heat. It’s the humanity,” was true. However, I just celebrated my 50th wedding anniversary with my family, including a day at Disney World. From a grandmother’s perspective, it was worth every dollar spent to share the awesome experience with my grandchildren (ages 6 and 8). I am a fireworks lover who refused to celebrate the Fourth of July on the Mall, and the grand finale of being in the dark and watching Disney’s display satisfied my craving.

Adrienne Umansky, Washington

