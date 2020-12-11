Even in its waning weeks in power, with no political advantage to be gained, the Republican crusade continues against a cohort of young people raised in this country and American in every way but for their legal status. A group of GOP state attorneys general has challenged the program’s constitutionality in a Texas court, where a hearing is scheduled later this month.

Roughly 650,000 young people are covered by the program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals(DACA), and an estimated 300,000 more are eligible and awaiting a chance to apply. It was that chance that the administration removed in 2017, when it began its campaign to end DACA. Officials were unable immediately to rescind the program’s benefits from those who already enjoyed them, which included two-year, renewable work permits, while the fight continued in the courts. But right after the Supreme Court, in June, blocked the administration’s attempt to deep-six DACA, Mr. Wolf set about eviscerating it, barring all new applications and slashing renewal work permits to one year from two.

Last week, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of U.S. District Court in Brooklyn called a halt to the nonsense. He ordered the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies to begin accepting new DACA applications, including from some 55,000 teenagers who were frozen out of the program for the past three years but have since turned 15, the age of eligibility.

One can only guess what toxic brew of animus, cruelty and ideological fervor impels the fight against DACA at this stage. President-elect Joe Biden has made clear he will restore the program. And more than three-quarters of Americans say dreamers should remain in the United States with legal status, including nearly 70 percent of Republicans, according to a poll this summer.

Armed with that knowledge, Mr. Biden should do more than restore the status quo ante. Dreamers deserve a permanent resolution, and that means legislation to codify their legal status or citizenship in this country. It is absurd to persist in legal battles whose implicit endgame is the marginalization and eventual expulsion of roughly 1 million migrants, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who lack a permanent foothold here by no fault of their own. End the insanity, now.