A Ford Fusion hybrid goes for a spin in Northeast Washington last week. The mapping specialists from Argo AI, a self-driving start-up that Ford is backing with a $1 billion investment, drove the vehicle in manual mode. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

As a former research engineer with the Federal Highway Administration, I am aghast at the ongoing and increasing use of the public as unwitting and involuntary subjects for testing autonomous vehicles (“Driverless Ford fleet on way to D.C.,” Metro, Oct. 22).

The article stated: “There are no federal . . . requirements that companies certify, via third parties or on their own, that their self-driving systems are safe.” Is this because the companies, in their haste to keep up with each other, haven’t taken the time to first test the cars under “live” off-road conditions before jumping into the real world?

It should be a no-brainer to first conduct such off-road tests in a multitude of real-world scenarios, especially ones that could be expected to be problematic (including nighttime settings such as one in which a driverless car struck and killed a pedestrian this year in Arizona).

This looks to me like another instance of “public risk, private gain.”

Lawrence D. Powers, Springfield

If leaves from a tree obscure most of a stop sign, is the driverless car going to stop? If a stop sign gets knocked down but all the neighbors stop anyway because they know it’s a stop street, will the driverless car stop, too? And if a ball rolls into the street and there’s a child on the sidewalk, will the driverless car anticipate that the child might run out into the street? I see no benefit to D.C. residents from letting driverless cars on our streets. Why hasn’t there been a public hearing?

Leo Bosner, Washington