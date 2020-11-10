Assessments of that field have become stupidly polarized over the past few decades, mostly through historical accident: U.S. health insurance long tended to shield people more from the cost of their hospital care than their drug spending. So folks are more conscious of rising drug costs, even though they make up just 10 percent of overall health spending. Moreover, while there are doctors and hospitals in almost every district, pharmaceutical research takes place in just a few small geographical areas. Unsurprisingly, politicians would rather campaign on slashing reimbursements for prescription drugs than on slashing salaries for health-care workers.

Any sufficiently compelling political narrative will call forth, as if by magic, research designed to support it. Thus there exists a cottage industry busily “proving” that private pharmaceutical development adds nothing to the world. Rather, the story goes, it merely produces useless copies of other, better drugs, or else slaps a stupid name and a marketing team on some compound that was actually developed by National Institutes of Health-funded academics.

This story is false, and it always has been. Most drugs are developed inside pharmaceutical firms, not academic labs, and many of them are lifesavers. Pharmaceutical firms and academia are complements, not substitutes for each other.

And nothing has demonstrated this partnership more compellingly than covid-19. Early on, an unprecedented collaboration of international scientists quickly identified the virus, and the spike protein it uses to enter our cells. Private firms with experience making vaccines — or promising new technologies for stimulating the immune system to recognize and destroy a viral invader — then took that basic research and ran with it. The current leaders, Pfizer and partner BioNTech, didn’t even accept government funds to defray their research and development costs; they funded it out of their own past profits on other drugs.

What they did accept, however, was a guaranteed purchase order for the first 100 million doses they could produce of a viable vaccine. That contract was worth at least $1.95 billion and certainly gave them a lot of incentive to invest their own money in vaccine research. Which brings us to the free-market counternarrative that has sprung up to fight the “Pharma Bad” story: that the only problem with drug markets is bad government policy.

Without question, the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed has demonstrated the power of relaxing some bureaucratic red tape — running some clinical trials in parallel rather than sequentially, for instance. But government purchase orders also show us how good government policy can make markets better, by reducing risk for firms developing costly drugs that serve a vital social need.

The pandemic has also occasionally demonstrated what happens without any regulation, most notably with the unreliable tests that flooded the market during the early days of the outbreak, and the counterfeit or mislabeled respirators that are still an ongoing problem — and not just for the folks who thought they were protected and weren’t. When it comes to infectious disease, such individual problems quickly become social problems, something that is nowhere more apparent than with a vaccine.

Even if the ones currently under development turn out to deliver highly effective individual protection, vaccines will always work best when almost everyone takes them. But it takes a fair amount of social trust to get everyone in the country to line up so that nurses can inject disease particles into their bodies. Among its other duties, the Food and Drug Administration is essentially manufacturing that social trust, by setting clear safety and efficacy standards and using disinterested experts to ensure the vaccine meets those targets.

Could the FDA streamline the process for approving lifesaving drugs? Clearly. Should policy better steer pharmaceutical firms toward innovation rather than patenting tweaks on old drugs? Absolutely. Could academia try to do more practical translation work — or at least offer a little more respect to the folks who do? Probably.

But covid-19 is showing us what we should have known all along: that these long-standing debates aren’t the kinds of arguments you have about a system that is fundamentally broken. They’re the fine-tuning you do when something is basically working, as the three-way partnership between academia, government and the private sector so obviously is — and never better than right now.