The situation described in “Small-town scandal, big-time implications,” the Oct. 16 editorial on Front Royal and Warren County’s use of the EB-5 program, is deeply unfortunate. So is any abuse of the program. As with any maturing industry over nearly three decades, there have been occasional bad actors. Despite this, capital investment in EB-5 projects across the country supported more than 355,000 U.S. jobs, roughly 6 percent of all job gains over a two-year period. That’s a program worth fighting to reform.