The situation described in “Small-town scandal, big-time implications,” the Oct. 16 editorial on Front Royal and Warren County’s use of the EB-5 program, is deeply unfortunate. So is any abuse of the program. As with any maturing industry over nearly three decades, there have been occasional bad actors. Despite this, capital investment in EB-5 projects across the country supported more than 355,000 U.S. jobs, roughly 6 percent of all job gains over a two-year period. That’s a program worth fighting to reform.

The regulations recently put forward by the Department of Homeland Security and praised in the editorial would devastate foreign investment and put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk without addressing the fraud and national security concerns we share. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) has been working with Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and John Cornyn (R-Tex.) — with essential input from EB-5 practitioners — on a consensus legislative proposal that would bring meaningful reform to the program, with strong integrity measures at the core.

This is the legislative leadership we need on this issue. Congress should move with speed to deliver reform done right.

Angelique Brunner, Washington

The writer is chief executive of EB5 Capital and spokesperson for the EB-5 Investment Coalition.

