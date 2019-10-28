The regulations recently put forward by the Department of Homeland Security and praised in the editorial would devastate foreign investment and put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk without addressing the fraud and national security concerns we share. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) has been working with Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and John Cornyn (R-Tex.) — with essential input from EB-5 practitioners — on a consensus legislative proposal that would bring meaningful reform to the program, with strong integrity measures at the core.
This is the legislative leadership we need on this issue. Congress should move with speed to deliver reform done right.
Angelique Brunner, Washington
The writer is chief executive of EB5 Capital and spokesperson for the EB-5 Investment Coalition.