Regarding the June 27 Economy & Business article “Debt-to-GDP ratio is headed to a peak, report finds”:

The question comes down to: Who spends the money first? When the government spends first, the money passes to individuals and is then returned to the general economy as tax revenue and other economic activity. This money contributes to the gross domestic product each time it changes hands until it is dissipated or it leaks out through the balance-of- payments deficit. Money that the government doesn’t collect and spend circulates through the economy as before (and leaks out sooner), but without benefiting health care, education, defense, safety nets, etc. The article ignored the net outflow due to trade imbalance, foreign expenditures and individual remittances to other countries. As it has accumulated since, say, 1970, this balance-of-payments deficit is just about equal to the cumulative total national debt of today. President Trump’s awkward implementation of his trade policy and his clumsy imposition of tariffs should not be allowed to obscure the fact that he is on the right track. We will never balance revenue and expenditures as long as we allow the better part of each year’s GDP to leak out through the huge payments imbalance.

R.A. LeFande, Silesia