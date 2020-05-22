Such “but for” scenarios can be serious or entertaining. Those in the future involving faithless electors will likely spur theoretical rather than actual chaos, regardless of whether states can punish them. I fear the country won’t fully address the debacle of the electoral college until we experience the true chaos of an election thrown into the House or repeated misfire elections. Fixing and working around the electoral college are dead ends. We have to replace it with majority popular-vote outcomes and changed roles for states, such as randomized and rotating primaries.
Rick LaRue, Silver Spring