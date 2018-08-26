John McCain is a Republican senator from Arizona.

In 1983 I arrived in Washington as a freshman member of Congress and was assigned to serve on the House Interior Committee under the leadership of Chairman Morris K. Udall.

Mo was a towering figure in Washington, one of the most powerful and well-regarded leaders in Congress. Other than hailing from Arizona, we had very little in common.

Mo was a liberal; I, a conservative. Mo was a 20-year veteran of the House, I was congressional newcomer from the other side of the aisle. He was the chairman, and I was the neophyte.

But it was Mo Udall who taught me the greatest and most enduring lesson of my political life. A man of uncommon decency who never let political differences ruin personal relationships, he reached across the aisle to help his very junior colleague from the minority party.

He offered to include me in every possible issue and meeting, and enlisted my participation in the causes of the day. He stressed the importance of working together, when, as chairman, he had little need for my vote or cooperation. He did it because it was right. This, I was to learn, characterized Mo’s approach to life and politics.

Mo Udall was an extraordinary man who lived an extraordinary life.

Statesman, reformer, humorist, he was the son of Mormon pioneers. He rose from St. John’s, Ariz., to become one of the most influential and beloved members of Congress in history.

Mo dedicated his life to the land he cherished, serving a remarkable 30-year career in Congress before Parkinson’s disease exacted its toll.

He is gone now. And while the nation is diminished by his passing, we will be forever enriched by his legacy and instructed by his example.

A man of vision and heart, Mo championed noble causes, among them protecting the nation’s natural treasures and bettering the lives of Native Americans. His ethic of environmental stewardship is embossed in the laws of our nation promoting cleaner air and water, reclaiming strip-mined land and preserving American wilderness and park areas.

His lifelong commitment to protecting the rights of Native Americans defined his character and made good on his mother’s deathbed admonition to “care for the Hopis.”

But Mo Udall will not be remembered simply for his prolific legislative achievements. He always will be revered for the virtue with which he served, fighting the good fight while remaining a man of unparalleled integrity, boundless compassion and unfailing good humor.

So many times during the rough and tumble of congressional battle, I marveled at Mo’s ability to use humor to soften the hard edge of political discourse. He always knew when a joke was needed to calm the waters or restore perspective. And he employed his legendary wit to make commentary that made you think as well as laugh.

It was Mo who aptly described Washington culture in general when, during a long-winded hearing, he noted to the assembly that “everything that can be said about this subject has been said, just not everyone has said it.” He had a talent of giving voice to what everyone else is thinking, and to deliver a message wrapped in a soft cloak of humor.

His wit often bespoke the benefit of humble perspective and of never taking yourself too seriously. After losing the New Hampshire presidential primary in 1976, he assured his audience, “You can go home again. In fact, the people of New Hampshire insisted on it in my case.”

Mo’s humility, grace and joy are all too rare in today’s acrid political climate. May his passing, like his life, rekindle the higher virtues that should light our way and characterize how we conduct politics in a free society.