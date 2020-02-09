The Feb. 5 editorial “The real vs. true State of the Union” questioned “whether the current prosperity has been built on a sustainable basis” without ever getting to the crux of the sustainability matter. Evidently, “sustainable” meant tempering corporate tax cuts and ensuring enough “infrastructure spending,” yet the real question about sustainability is how much more gross domestic product the planet can handle.

With biodiversity crumbling and greenhouse gas emissions burgeoning in lockstep with GDP, hasn’t economic growth already become more of an unsustainable problem than a solution in need of more infrastructure? Similarly, the editorial missed a big, fat softball with its own question about growth, “At what price?” The price tag is not President Trump’s divisiveness and propensity for corruption; that’s a mere nuisance tax compared to the environmental price. Mr. Trump and his appointees have trashed our hard-won environmental protections and made a mockery of our international environmental commitments. That’s a price that will keep on costing long into the future.

Brian Czech, Arlington

The writer is the executive director of the Center for the Advancement of the Steady State Economy.