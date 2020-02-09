With biodiversity crumbling and greenhouse gas emissions burgeoning in lockstep with GDP, hasn’t economic growth already become more of an unsustainable problem than a solution in need of more infrastructure? Similarly, the editorial missed a big, fat softball with its own question about growth, “At what price?” The price tag is not President Trump’s divisiveness and propensity for corruption; that’s a mere nuisance tax compared to the environmental price. Mr. Trump and his appointees have trashed our hard-won environmental protections and made a mockery of our international environmental commitments. That’s a price that will keep on costing long into the future.