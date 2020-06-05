The Environmental Protection Agency’s desperate bid to steamroll states’ rights to speed up construction of new fossil fuel pipelines has a clear target: the successful campaigns by grass-roots activists to stop new fracking projects. One of the most effective ways to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving the climate crisis is to stop building new sources of pollution. This latest action is just one more example of the Trump administration’s desire to pursue policies that would compound environmental injustice for the sake of corporate profits. It’s time that Congress and the courts step up to protect public health and a safe, livable climate. Clearly, President Trump will not.