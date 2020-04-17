The EPA has granted waivers of environmental compliance for natural disasters such as hurricanes in many administrations, including the Obama administration. Past disasters affected only a few states. The coronavirus has affected the entire country, and President Trump declared a major disaster in all 50 states.
The editorial’s comments on the auto emissions rule in the commentary were also unsupported by evidence. The final rule requires year-over-year reductions in carbon dioxide emissions through model year 2026. Most auto companies are not meeting regulations. They comply by cashing in credits and paying penalties, costs passed on to consumers. Our regulation is achievable and will result in lowering emissions.
The EPA is working very hard to institute smart, science-based actions in the interests of all Americans as we fight and win against the virus.
Andrew Wheeler, Washington
The writer is administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.