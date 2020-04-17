The April 11 editorial “The EPA tees off on the environment,” about the Environmental Protection Agency’s temporary policy of enforcement during the novel coronavirus public health emergency, misrepresented the policy in ways that make the conclusions unfair to readers and the agency.

The memo does not allow any increase in emissions. The policy only forgives penalties for failure to carry out routine record keeping and monitoring and only if, on a “case-by-case” basis, the EPA agrees that the public health emergency was the cause. This means a facility can take steps to protect workers, even if some routine sampling or reports won’t be completed. For all other coronavirus-caused noncompliance, the policy only says the EPA will consider the circumstances when determining an appropriate response.

The EPA has granted waivers of environmental compliance for natural disasters such as hurricanes in many administrations, including the Obama administration. Past disasters affected only a few states. The coronavirus has affected the entire country, and President Trump declared a major disaster in all 50 states.

The editorial’s comments on the auto emissions rule in the commentary were also unsupported by evidence. The final rule requires year-over-year reductions in carbon dioxide emissions through model year 2026. Most auto companies are not meeting regulations. They comply by cashing in credits and paying penalties, costs passed on to consumers. Our regulation is achievable and will result in lowering emissions.

The EPA is working very hard to institute smart, science-based actions in the interests of all Americans as we fight and win against the virus.

Andrew Wheeler, Washington

The writer is administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.