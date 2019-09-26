In 1986, Congress enacted a 40-year sentence (with a mandatory minimum of five years) for importing, trafficking, packaging or manufacturing just 40 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. For 400 grams or more, the sentence is 10 years to life. Subsequent offenses get double the minimum and the potential maximum is doubled. The death penalty for importing or trafficking 24 kilograms of fentanyl was authorized in 1994.

The article inferred that the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Justice Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Postal Service were unable to act. The executive branch had the duty and the authority to respond to the evolving drug threat. It failed. Opioid offenders have been a small fraction of federal drug cases for years. From fiscal 2014 through 2018, the Justice Department convicted 16,000 people of marijuana offenses.

Eric E. Sterling, Silver Spring

The writer, executive director of the Criminal Justice Policy Foundation, was assistant counsel to the House Judiciary Committee from 1979 to 1989.

