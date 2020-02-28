A respected group of Republican and Democratic senators, albeit former rather than present, spoke out in a Feb. 26 Wednesday Opinion column, “The Senate is failing its constitutional duties.” Finally. The senators gave a number of examples of Congress ceding its powers to the executive through the years. Under the current administration, it has gotten to the point that whatever the president wants, the president gets, with little to no opposition from senators of his own party. 

So much for three equal branches of government, as conceived by our forefathers. Does this concern you? It does me. I have 12 grandchildren who I hope can continue to live in a democracy and not a dictatorship. But that is where we’re headed.

I agree with the writers that a more bipartisan approach of shared responsibility and accountability is needed. The column summed it up: “The Senate — and the proper functioning of our republic — are simply too important to be allowed to continue on their present course.”

Edith Segree, Arnold

The Feb. 26 op-ed by 70 former U.S. senators did not mention the crippling authority of the Senate majority leader. The power of denying a House bill advancement should not be in the hands of one person, Republican or Democrat.

Nancy Howard, Ocean City, Md.