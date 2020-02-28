So much for three equal branches of government, as conceived by our forefathers. Does this concern you? It does me. I have 12 grandchildren who I hope can continue to live in a democracy and not a dictatorship. But that is where we’re headed.
I agree with the writers that a more bipartisan approach of shared responsibility and accountability is needed. The column summed it up: “The Senate — and the proper functioning of our republic — are simply too important to be allowed to continue on their present course.”
Edith Segree, Arnold
The Feb. 26 op-ed by 70 former U.S. senators did not mention the crippling authority of the Senate majority leader. The power of denying a House bill advancement should not be in the hands of one person, Republican or Democrat.
Nancy Howard, Ocean City, Md.