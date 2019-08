Ali Bahrami, associate administrator for aviation safety at the Federal Aviation Administration, listens during a Senate subcommittee hearing in Washington on July 31. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

I was stunned to read the Federal Aviation Administration’s mea culpa regarding the two Boeing 737 Max crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

The Aug. 1 news article “Senators grill FAA safety official on Boeing 737 Max crashes” reported that FAA associate administrator for aviation safety Ali Bahrami “also conceded that the FAA had misjudged the risk of a second disaster coming so quickly.”

Is there such a thing as a more acceptable time interval?

Mary Fraker, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.