Regarding the May 29 front-page article “Trump faces new attacks over draft”:

Some fact-checking is required. Rep. Seth Moulton’s (D-Mass.) imagined “American hero” who filled President Trump’s “empty seat” in Vietnam is bogus hyperbole of the type we have come to expect from the man in the White House. Only 38 percent of Vietnam-era draftees served in Vietnam. Fewer than half of those saw combat. The odds are that a drafted Donald Trump would have served in the United States, Europe, Japan or Korea, creating no empty “hero” seat.

As a veteran who still carries bullet fragments in his leg from the Tet Offensive, I hold draft evaders in low esteem. As a voter, I hold conjured tales of heroes filling empty war zone seats in similarly low esteem.

Robert Tenney, Gaithersburg