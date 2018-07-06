In his June 18 Critic’s Notebook, “Sally Hemings gets her recognition at Monticello” [Style], Philip Kennicott was vague about the link between the Hemings and Jefferson families. The DNA linked one descendant of Sally Hemings, Eston, her last child conceived when Thomas Jefferson was 64 years old, with a Jefferson. Jefferson had no surviving male children, so the DNA was taken from the descendants of Jefferson’s uncle, Field Jefferson. Thomas Jefferson; his brother Randolph, 12 years his junior; Randolph Jefferson’s five sons and Jefferson cousins all had the same Y chromosome. Many were frequent visitors to Monticello when Thomas Jefferson was in residence.

Hemings had no children after Thomas Jefferson retired and Randolph Jefferson remarried, though she was only in her mid-30s. Why would Thomas Jefferson have been potent at 64 and not at 65? Randolph Jefferson, according to an enslaved man, Isaac, “used to come out among the black people, play the fiddle and dance half the night.” The “smoking gun” would have been a child conceived in France. There is no evidence of such a birth.

Monticello is exhibiting a widely held belief.

Karyn Traut, Chapel Hill, N.C.

The writer is a consultant to the

Jefferson-Hemings Scholars Commission, which is not affiliated with Monticello.