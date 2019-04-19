Paul Volcker speaks during a meeting of the State Budget Crisis Task Force at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in 2013. (Matt Rourke/AP)

In his April 16 op-ed, “What really caused the financial crisis?,” Robert J. Samuelson stated: “The conservatives’ villain is the government’s aggressive promotion of homeownership, which flooded the economy with bad mortgages.”

This statement needs to be countered by facts. During the George W. Bush administration, a conservative Republican administration, emphasis was placed on a policy advancing, promoting and encouraging private homeownership. This was one of the key policies of that administration. In fact, it had a name: the ownership society.

This policy had many aspects, including providing federal tax dollars to promote homeownership by minorities, people in rural communities and low-income borrowers. Billions of dollars were allocated for these purposes.

In fact, President Bush stated: “This administration will constantly strive to promote an ownership society in America. We want more people owning their own home. It is in our national interest that more people own their own home. After all, if you own your own home, you have a vital stake in the future of our country.”

To suggest that “conservatives” somehow did not encourage the faulty economic practices that led to the Great Recession is a misstatement of the facts and does not do service to an honest inquiry into the reasons for that economic debacle.

For conservatives, at least in this case, “The enemy is us.”

Kevin Hluch, Frederick

In his April 16 op-ed, Robert J. Samuelson said, “Another positive sign was the decline of double-digit inflation from 13 percent in 1980 to about 4 percent in 1982 — a success rightly attributed to then-Fed Chair Paul Volcker and President Ronald Reagan.”

Actually, President Jimmy Carter hired Mr. Volcker to head the Federal Reserve Board in 1979, and together they implemented an austere tightening of the money supply, extended and aided in part by the high-interest-rate money-market CDs that were allowed to be offered by financial institutions beginning in 1982. The lesson: Inflation could be controlled through the manipulation of the money supply. Reagan was the beneficiary of the policies implemented by Mr. Carter and Mr. Volcker. Let us please give credit where credit is due.

David B. Nelson, Frederick