The June 17 front-page article “As insulin costs soar, diabetics drive to Canada ” and the June 17 Politics & the Nation article “In first states to legalize pot, teen use triggers concerns ” underscored the profound failure of our health system.

As a parent of a child with Type 1 diabetes, I know firsthand the intense anxiety of running out of insulin. Without it, my daughter will die. As the insulin article highlighted, in Canada, anyone can walk into a pharmacy and buy analog insulin. In the United States, you must have a doctor’s prescription. But high-potency marijuana for recreational use that can cause “vomiting, paranoia, psychosis and other acute cannabis-related symptoms” in teenagers, who easily obtain it? For that, adults in several states can purchase marijuana without a prescription (and at an affordable price). Tell me again how great the United States’ health-care system is.

Anne Noel Occhialino, Silver Spring

