The District’s leaders have fought tirelessly for greater representation. From the home-rule movement to the statehood effort, Washingtonians have stood united for the idea that the people of the District should have the final say in managing our affairs. Imagine my shock when I read that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the D.C. Council are considering overruling the results of Initiative 77 [“Wage battle goes to council,” news, June 21]. I have mixed feelings about the initiative, but ignoring the will of the people would constitute an act of pure hypocrisy.

Andrew Breza, Washington

Less than 10 percent of D.C. voters registered support for Initiative 77. While the initiative passed with 55 percent of the vote, only 18 percent of eligible voters turned out.

Ballot initiatives should be reserved for general elections. When turnout is higher, a better sense of voter preference can be determined.

John Kneuer, Washington

The arrogance of entrenched incumbency was on full display in the remarks of D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) dismissing the outcome of Initiative 77 as “not really the will of the people” because a low percentage of eligible voters turned out Tuesday.

Democracy is a participatory sport; those who turn out decide the outcome. Low turnout is lamentable, but it does not make the result invalid. Just 21 percent of eligible Democrats voted to elect Mr. Evans on Tuesday to be Democratic national committeeman; I suspect he believes that outcome to be acceptable.

Brian P. McKeon, Washington