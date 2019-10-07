I am sure the investigation is motivated by politics. But I also doubt that Hunter Biden’s position with Burisma was completely free of political considerations, however trivial. That opens the door to the investigation.

AD

AD

The Constitution gives overwhelming preference to the voters to choose our president. We should deviate from that preference only for the clearest, gravest reasons. The Post and other national media, instead of echoing the largely bogus partisan outrage of both sides, should deflate the bombast and emphasize that we are a country not only of laws and institutions but also of voters.

William B. Wood, Washington

The writer is a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan and Colombia.

It’s ironic that after all the wrong things President Trump has done and said, a single word may be enough to hoist him with his own petard. Informing the Ukraine president that U.S. aid was finally on its way, Mr. Trump said: “I would like you to do us a favor though.” The last word does it, doesn’t it though?

AD

Engin Inel Holmstrom, Leesburg

AD

Every member of Congress, especially in the Senate, is old enough to have some connection to a veteran of World War II. They would do well to dust off their history books and reflect on Adolf Hitler’s rise to power in a constitutional democracy.

Imagine the unimaginable — with Germany in the 1930s as a not-so-distant example — and note what we are living through now.

Before 2016, would any mainstream politician have defended policies that round up law-abiding residents for “detention” and deportation and ripping families apart? Could they have looked away as our president openly courted hostile powers to interfere in our elections or cravenly grasped for money-making opportunities by using the power of his office and taxpayers’ dollars?

We are witnessing the fruits of that failure of imagination, and now it is time for our equal branches of government to do their jobs and restore a livable reality to our country that reflects the values of our Constitution.

Karen Y. Sandler, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.

AD