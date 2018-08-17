Jack Evans, a Democrat, represents Ward 2 on the D.C. Council.

I agree with the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw plans to move the FBI headquarters, located on the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, to proposed sites in Maryland or Virginia. The proposal to relocate our nation’s domestic intelligence service became cost-prohibitive and inconvenient.

I encourage the General Services Administration to consider relocating the FBI headquarters within the District.

The FBI building is now in Ward 2, which I represent on the D.C. Council. I recommend the federal government begin construction of a new FBI headquarters at Poplar Point in the Southeast quadrant of the city, across the river from Nationals Park. The federal government owns enough land at Poplar Point to accommodate the entire FBI program, and development of a new, modern FBI facility could begin immediately.

A major study completed in 2013 by the District’s chief financial officer supports this proposal. On March 4, 2013, the District filed its “Response to the GSA Request for Information.” I estimate that the federal government can save $1 billion by locating the FBI headquarters at Poplar Point.

Poplar Point is a visible, prestigious site for the FBI headquarters. The Anacostia River and the road configuration provide natural security buffers. However, the area is also easily accessible with the road network and a Metro station on site. And the federal government already owns Poplar Point.

Situating the FBI at Poplar Point would honor the “no raiding” practice that Congress has upheld for decades that prevents Maryland, Virginia and the District from trying to raid one another’s federal tenancies.

Moving the FBI headquarters from its current location would provide additional square footage for development by businesses and housing developers in the area. The immediate area surrounding the FBI building, particularly along Pennsylvania Avenue, is a development hole that impedes the progress being made elsewhere on this historic promenade and its surrounding neighborhood. Encouraging businesses to open their doors on the same street as the White House and the U.S. Capitol would bring needed energy and growth to the downtown area. I envision more shops, restaurants and hotels along Pennsylvania Avenue, using the wide sidewalks to create a welcoming and inviting destination with views of the Capitol for our residents and visitors.

Finally, the FBI could keep a ceremonial headquarters on part of the site while the remaining offices are at Poplar Point.

The GSA should put the FBI headquarters at Poplar Point — and begin construction immediately.