A large sign posted at the site where Bijan Ghaisar was fatally shot by U.S. Park Police officers in 2017 was stolen in February 2019, the third time a sign was taken from the site. (Scott Surovell/Scott Surovell)

IT TOOK three months for the FBI to acknowledge repeated requests from a senior senator about its investigation into the fatal shooting of an unarmed Virginia man by U.S. Park Police officers. Notice we said acknowledge — not answer — because the perfunctory letter sent to Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) contains no real answers. Sadly, that is in keeping with the delay and stonewalling that have been the hallmarks of the federal handling of the unexplained killing of Bijan Ghaisar.

The 25-year-old accountant from McLean was shot four times in the head, according to his family, on Nov. 17, 2017, following a pursuit (not at high speed) that started when he drove off after his car was rear-ended in a fender bender on the George Washington Parkway. Dash-cam video from a Fairfax County patrol car that was following the Park Police officers shows the two officers drawing their guns as they approach the car, with no apparent threat from Mr. Ghaisar.

The FBI took over the investigation three days after the incident but has refused to release any information as the months have dragged on. What is known about the events of that November night results from the commendable decision by Fairfax police to release the dash-cam footage and, separately, the dogged efforts of Mr. Ghaisar’s anguished family. They filed a wrongful-death lawsuit, which on Friday led to the release, finally, of the names of the officers involved: Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard. Even that basic information had been withheld by authorities.

Mr. Grassley, then-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, became involved in December when he wrote to FBI Christopher A. Wray asking for an update. “Family members and the public deserve to know more,” Mr. Grassley wrote, underscoring that “investigations involving the use of deadly force should be handled in a manner that reinforces public confidence in law enforcement.” A half-dozen follow-up attempts by Mr. Grassley’s staff were ignored until March 15, when the FBI sent a 176-word letter saying it couldn’t provide information about an ongoing investigation.

“This is a complex case and the FBI must take the time necessary to conduct all interviews, examine all evidence, and analyze lab results. Significant investigative and forensics actions were required,” wrote Jill C. Tyson, assistant director of the FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs. The response raises more questions. What exactly is “complex” about this case? What could be more advantageous to investigators than a complete video and two police officers (from Fairfax) as witnesses? What “significant investigative and forensics actions” were required that have taken (so far) 16 months?

Mr. Grassley wrote a follow-up letter asking how many hours the FBI has spent on the case and how many agents are currently working it. In other words, is the FBI treating this case with the urgency it deserves? Unfortunately, that is one question that already has been answered.