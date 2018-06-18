Regarding the June 15 front-page article “Comey is slammed in report”:

Then-FBI Director James B. Comey knowingly violated Justice Department norms when he publicly stated his reasons for recommending against an indictment of then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, but why did he do so? The true reason can be gleaned from the known facts.

Mr. Comey was in a near-impossible position in the investigation. He had concluded that Ms. Clinton was grossly negligent (or “extremely careless,” as he ultimately said) in her handling of classified information, which would be a felony under Section 793 of the federal criminal code. But conviction is never a certainty, and indicting her would essentially be deciding the outcome of the presidential election. It is understandable that he didn’t want that to be on his shoulders. But if he remained silent, he would be giving her chances a big boost, because the implication would be that grounds for prosecution weren’t present. So his idea of justice was to refrain from recommending criminal action, although the facts could have supported it, but to disclose the facts to the American people. This violated policy, but the situation was unique. Ms. Clinton’s supporters, who ran the Justice Department, wouldn’t have condoned Mr. Comey’s compromise if he had told them what he planned to say, but on balance his decision was a boon for Ms. Clinton. It certainly was better for her than being indicted while in a presidential campaign.

Mark Spooner, Springfield

The key question should be why the inside- ­Washington FBI heads were handling the investigations into Democratic presidential nominee and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s email use and alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia instead of the field offices. It would seem obvious for the investigations to be handled outside of a politically charged environment to avoid any taint of bias or even perceived bias. The inspector general’s report failed to address this critical question.

Janie Wagstaff, Durham, N.C.