But the FDA has yet to embrace the really big prize in tobacco policy: reducing the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to very low levels. On its own, nicotine is not nearly as harmful as all the other chemicals that smokers breathe in when they light up. If they could get their nicotine fix only through cigarette alternatives, such as gums, patches or e-cigarettes, they would do far less damage to their bodies. Or they could take the opportunity to quit entirely. A 2018 FDA study found that 5 million adult smokers could quit smoking within a year, that more than 33 million people might never become smokers over the course of this century, and that the smoking rate could collapse from 15 to 1.4 percent. As it pushed people onto alternatives, the FDA would have to take care to carefully regulate e-cigarettes. But 8 million people’s lives could be saved.