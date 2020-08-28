Food and Drug Administration policies regulating blood donations from “men who have sex with men” (MSM) originated during the AIDS epidemic. In the early 1980s, as HIV/AIDS ravaged the gay community, doctors could neither reliably detect nor treat the disease, and they feared that donations from HIV-positive donors could threaten the blood supply. The agency enacted a “lifetime deferral” (or lifelong ban) for MSM who sought to donate.

Much has changed since those fearful early days. Almost 40 years later, the disease is not the death sentence it once was, and tools exist to screen blood donations for HIV (though there remains a nine-day window after infection in which the virus might not be detected). Despite these advances, and pressure from advocates who argued that the blanket ban on MSM perpetuated harmful, homophobic stigma, the lifetime ban stayed in place until 2015.

AD

AD

In 2015, the FDA moved to a one-year deferral, meaning MSM donors could now donate if they had been abstinent for 12 months. While an improvement, this was still an effective ban for many MSM, even those in long-term, monogamous relationships. This was especially painful after a gunman attacked a gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016. Some gay men wanted to donate blood to the survivors but couldn’t because of the FDA’s policies.

When the pandemic hit, thousands of blood drives were canceled under social distancing orders, and the nation began to run out of donated blood. In April, the FDA lowered the deferral period for MSM from 12 months to three months. Some in the gay community felt frustration that a national blood shortage helped precipitate this change rather than decades of committed advocacy for a less discriminatory policy.

The frustration is warranted: The FDA has shown that it can move swiftly when it wants to. If finding alternatives to a process based on sexual orientation were a priority, would the current system still be in place? A better approach would be individual risk assessment, which Italy found to be just as effective at keeping HIV from the blood supply as blanket deferral. Encouragingly, the FDA is studying the risk assessment approach. Change would have to be implemented carefully; getting people to honestly answer sensitive behavioral questions can be tricky. But many countries manage to screen individual donors based on risk assessments. It’s past time for the United States to join them.

AD

AD