Standing at the White House news conference with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, the president described convalescent plasma as a “powerful therapy . . . proven to reduce mortality by 35 percent.” This is flatly untrue; while there may be signs of some benefit for some patients in some studies, the definitive research that could address such a claim has not even been completed. Rather than correct the president, Azar echoed his enthusiasm for a “major advance” that is a “dream in drug development.”

AD

AD

On Monday night, Hahn started trying to repair the damage, apologizing for mischaracterizing the data himself. Hahn had also stood quietly while Trump asserted without evidence that the emergency-use authorization had been “held up” by “people in the FDA” for “political reasons.” Such actions would be antithetical to the public health mission of the agency and the integrity of its scientists.

Whether the FDA should have authorized convalescent plasma for wider use is a difficult question of science and policy. In a memo released Sunday, the FDA noted that the evidence was not strong enough for the use of convalescent plasma to become a new standard of care and that additional randomized controlled trials were necessary to establish effectiveness. At the same time, FDA scientists cited evidence from various studies to argue that, on balance, “the known and potential benefits” outweigh the known and potential risks, which is a standard to be met before the FDA can consider authorizing an emergency treatment.

AD

AD

Just several days before, the leaders of the National Institutes of Health — including the director, Francis Collins, and the head of the allergy and infectious-diseases institute, Anthony S. Fauci — had argued that the available data was not compelling enough to justify authorizing plasma treatment. They raised questions about whether authorizing the treatment would make conducting definitive studies more difficult. It may also disrupt other therapeutic trials, which could delay identification of more promising treatments. Some people may see such concerns as evidence of excessive caution. But what patients most need is not just hope; it is evidence of what works.

There are other relevant factors. An authorization may allow over-stressed hospitals that had been unable to obtain convalescent plasma to now do so through a special program established by the FDA. Yet an authorization also allows companies to charge more for the therapy, potentially reducing access.

Such competing considerations could be deliberated by an advisory committee and resolved with a thoughtful explanation published rapidly in a medical journal and accompanied by the release of different views. It was unprecedented and disturbing to see the initial announcement of this major decision at the White House, coupled with distorted evidence and attacks on the agency’s integrity.

AD

AD

It could get worse. The nation is depending on the careful and independent review of vaccines against covid-19, with a large share of the public already showing hesitancy about getting vaccinated. In this context, the president’s assertion that vaccine announcements were coming “very soon, very shortly” raises the threat of political interference that strikes at the heart of the FDA’s responsibilities in a pandemic.

Avoiding that scenario is still possible. The FDA can rebuild trust by bringing consideration of challenging emergency authorizations for therapeutics and vaccines to its respected advisory committees, releasing key data and memos in advance. The FDA should also announce decisions itself, with transparency about the perspectives of key scientists within and outside the agencies involved. Scientific officials at the FDA should explain their analyses and conclusions in detail. For their part, Hahn and Azar should immediately and firmly reject attacks on the integrity of the agency and adhere to the evidence and science in all public statements about future products in development.

In short, the administration must not make the same mistakes again. A credible process is essential to public confidence that key decisions are made independently and based in science. The world is up against a virus that does not give too many second chances.

AD

AD