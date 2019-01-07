As mentioned in the Jan. 2 editorial “Saving the miracle drugs,” new regulations and consumer demand led to a decrease in sales of medically important antibiotics to the meat industry. That’s good news, but we need to keep pushing for progress because our ability to treat life-threatening infections is at stake. Five years ago, my wife came down with staph, a type of bacteria that can cause severe skin infections. The doctor promptly prescribed a rigorous course of antibiotics. Her story had a happy ending, but each year, thousands of Americans aren’t so lucky. Although sales of medically important antibiotics for use in food-producing animals dropped 33 percent between 2016 and 2017, we still vastly overuse these medicines to produce meat. Producers continue to dose healthy animals with antibiotics on a large scale to compensate for unsanitary, crowded and stressful living conditions. Consumers will continue to pressure food companies to reduce antibiotic use in their meat supply chains, but we need leadership from federal regulators, as well. The Food and Drug Administration should limit the use of medically important antibiotics to treat sick animals or to control a verified disease outbreak. Life before antibiotics was much more dangerous. We can’t go back.

Matthew Wellington, Portland, Maine

The writer is the antibiotics program director for the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.