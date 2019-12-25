I read with interest the Dec. 21 Metro article “Watchdog cites missteps by Metro after Red Line fires.” I was on Train 130 on the morning of Dec. 10, in the front car, and reading this article made me realize that I had every reason to be really scared (which I was). There were long periods after the operator reported the fire ahead on the tracks that we passengers had no idea what was going on. Even when she came on the public announcement system, it was very difficult to understand what she was saying. I could smell smoke, and I was thinking about the 2015 incident at L’Enfant Plaza that resulted in a passenger’s death. The lights went out in the train (unexplained by the operator), adding to my fear.