I now understand that the stop-and-go progress of the train out of the tunnel, which was agonizingly slow, was because the operator had mistakenly engaged the brakes. It also made several passengers nauseated. I am grateful that none of my fellow passengers became hysterical or disruptive during this incident, but I have to believe that many of them were just as scared as I was.
It is truly disturbing that, after what happened at L’Enfant Plaza, Metro operators and controllers are not better trained to respond to emergencies. It seems there must be an institutional problem within the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority that prevents it from not repeating prior mistakes. I hope the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission’s investigation of the incidents occurring on Dec. 10 will result in significant improvements.
Catharine E. Reeves, Bethesda