I read with interest the Dec. 21 Metro article “Watchdog cites missteps by Metro after Red Line fires.” I was on Train 130 on the morning of Dec. 10, in the front car, and reading this article made me realize that I had every reason to be really scared (which I was). There were long periods after the operator reported the fire ahead on the tracks that we passengers had no idea what was going on. Even when she came on the public announcement system, it was very difficult to understand what she was saying. I could smell smoke, and I was thinking about the 2015 incident at L’Enfant Plaza that resulted in a passenger’s death. The lights went out in the train (unexplained by the operator), adding to my fear.

I now understand that the stop-and-go progress of the train out of the tunnel, which was agonizingly slow, was because the operator had mistakenly engaged the brakes. It also made several passengers nauseated. I am grateful that none of my fellow passengers became hysterical or disruptive during this incident, but I have to believe that many of them were just as scared as I was.

It is truly disturbing that, after what happened at L’Enfant Plaza, Metro operators and controllers are not better trained to respond to emergencies. It seems there must be an institutional problem within the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority that prevents it from not repeating prior mistakes. I hope the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission’s investigation of the incidents occurring on Dec. 10 will result in significant improvements.

Catharine E. Reeves, Bethesda