This expanded lender of last resort function is necessary and appropriate; if anything, the Fed may be too cautious in the face of the expanding economic meltdown. In addition to the risk of not doing enough, the Fed faces the risk of favoritism and arbitrary selection, actual or perceived, in the allocation of credit. Anyone who doubts this risk is real needs only read some of the 2,000 interest-group comment letters the Fed has received on its initial plan. The gist of most: “We love the plan, but it would be even better if it advantaged us more.” The higher education lobby wanted access for colleges and universities. The independent oil and gas industry pleaded for “flexibility” to use lower-cost Fed loans to pay off its old borrowings. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, not surprisingly, chafed at limits on stock buybacks and corporate compensation. Financial reform groups, meanwhile, insisted, understandably, that the Fed stiffen guarantees that firms will use the money to keep workers on payroll. Groups all across the board raised technical concerns such as the Fed’s imposition on banks of a new interest-rate benchmark instead of the more familiar London Interbank Offered Rate.

The Fed needs to stay focused and move forward. The main objective is to inject as much money as possible, as fast as possible, into areas of the economy that need it most, while minimizing unwarranted discretion. The central bank should be willing to put taxpayer money at risk right up to the maximum $75 billion; minimizing loss is not as high a priority as it was in the 2008 financial crisis, which, unlike this situation, resulted in part from the excesses of the same Wall Street businesses that sought government support. For example, the Fed could probably safely tweak its eligibility criteria and minimum loan amounts so that companies that might be too large for the separate Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program can still qualify for the Fed’s lending. Stock buyback and dividend limits, however, are a reasonable constraint for the sake of public support.

No matter what, some sector or individual company who wants in to the Fed’s program will be left out. And that could lead to undue political pressure on the central bank. The Fed’s best bet to avoid getting bogged down in such conflicts is to set clear and consistent rules right from the start — then get on with the program.

