The question on everyone’s mind was: Would the Fed react to the new numbers by adjusting the easy-money stance it adopted in response to the pandemic-induced economic collapse of a year ago? The central bank, and its chair, Jerome H. Powell, answered “no,” albeit with a caveat. Though the Fed raised its own forecast of 2021 annual inflation a full percentage point over its March estimate, to 3.4 percent, there will be no “taper” of its $120 billion per month bond-buying program, until the Fed sees what Mr. Powell called “substantial further progress” toward full employment and its inflation goal, which is a 2 percent annual average over time. And there will be no short-term increase in the Fed’s key interest rate, which is currently set at zero. That’s where the caveat came in: The Fed’s board published non-binding forecasts that point to the need for at least one rate increase in 2023, as opposed to 2024 after its March meeting.