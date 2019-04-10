Robert J. Samuelson’s suggestion in his April 8 op-ed, “Maybe we can’t fix schools,” that the federal government abandon its role in public education needs to be rejected. Americans need to support and invest in public education because it is the engine that drives our economic, social and cultural development and educates 90 percent of our children. The federal government needs to continue to provide standards and guidelines so that when families move from one community or state to another, because of career change or military obligation, they can be assured that their children’s education will not suffer.

Federal leadership is also needed to support education research and to encourage innovation and the sharing of best practices in education. With that federal leadership and support, states and local communities can then design education programs to serve their students and to help them prepare to deal with the changing social and economic opportunities and challenges they will encounter.

E. Niel Carey, Ellicott City