It’s novel but solid crisis management. Like the lender of last resort posited in Walter Bagehot’s famous formulation, the Fed program will “lend to . . . ‘this man and that man,’ whenever the security is good.” This falls within the Fed’s legal authority, which gives it power (subject to the Treasury secretary’s approval) to extend credit in “unusual and exigent circumstances” according to “broad-based eligibility” criteria. If this isn’t an unusual and exigent situation, we don’t know what is, and the Fed’s lending criteria are plausibly objective enough to prevent government from playing favorites among the various companies that apply for cash. Indeed, the actual loans, ranging in size from $1 million to $25 million, will be provided by commercial banks, which will put a small but meaningful portion of their own capital at risk to encourage sound underwriting.

It bears repeating that this is not a bailout. Companies who get the funds are suffering not due to their own misconduct or mistakes but due to a broad public health effort that cost them sales — and with which most of them are trying to cooperate. The borrowers will have to pay the money back, with interest, over four years (albeit on easier-than-usual terms), and if the economy recovers relatively swiftly, most of them will have an incentive to do so.

AD

AD

Along with the Main Street program, the Fed is launching another $500 billion program to support state and local government borrowing during the crisis, as well as expanding its credit facilities to the financial sector and helping the Small Business Administration’s crisis efforts, bringing the total of new funding to $2.3 trillion. That’s a huge figure, but still less than half of the maximum the Fed could leverage out of the $454 billion in Treasury capital provided under the Cares Act. If all goes well, with controlling the virus and with implementation of the Fed’s plans, the new programs can conclude on the Sept. 30 date the Fed has targeted, and confidence will return to the private sector with no need for the central bank to draw down its entire account at the Treasury.

The Fed is putting its balance sheet at the service of the private sector for what we must hope is the shortest period absolutely necessary. It will be up to Congress to provide whatever needed funding — for health care, state budget relief and individual income support — lies beyond the Fed’s ambit.

Read more:

AD

AD

AD