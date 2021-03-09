The House last week passed H.R. 1, a major election reform bill that would ease voting — an antidote to Republicans’ efforts in many states to make voting more difficult. Though improving access to the ballot box should be a bipartisan priority, the legislation faces strong GOP opposition, and Democrats likely cannot use reconciliation to skirt the filibuster’s 60-vote requirement to impose minimum national voting standards.

Similarly, Democrats seek to advance this year a generational investment in infrastructure and climate change programs, both major needs that Congress has long neglected. But the pervasive use of the filibuster, which Republicans practiced during the Obama administration, limits what Democrats can do without 10 Republican senators.

To some Senate traditionalists, this is a feature, not a bug. The Senate at its best is a crucible of compromise. The filibuster is a powerful tool senators in the minority can use to force the majority to negotiate with them. Ideally, the two parties would strike bargains on voting rights, infrastructure, climate and other critical issues, which would make the resulting policy more broadly appealing and politically durable.

Yet we find ourselves a long way from the ideal. In today’s climate, the filibuster has become a tool more of obstruction than compromise. Once sparingly used, the filibuster in its current form imposes a de facto 60-vote threshold on almost all legislation, enabling 41 senators representing a fraction of the country’s population to routinely block all sorts of broadly popular bills with hardly the lift of a finger. The result has been policy gridlock, which is infuriating in calmer times and dangerous now. The Jan. 6 riot, the lies that fueled it and the Republican Party’s anti-democratic turn show that democracy is under threat. The world is running out of time to avoid devastating climate change.

Senate rules should be rebalanced, not just in an attempt to address these issues, but also to build a more functional Senate for the long term. Key Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) oppose abolishing the filibuster, but, as Mr. Manchin noted on Sunday, there are a variety of filibuster reforms senators could consider that would make the maneuver harder to use. Senators could be required to speak without interruption on the Senate floor to sustain their filibusters, which would reflect the filibuster’s roots in the rules regarding legislative debate. Senators could be forced to sustain filibusters by producing enough votes to continue debate, rather than keeping the onus on the majority to gather enough senators to break filibusters. Rules could be shifted such that it required only three-fifths of present and voting senators to end a filibuster, rather than three-fifths of all senators. These are only a few of the ideas circulating.

The filibuster has changed before, and it can change again. Mr. Manchin is right: Democrats should be examining reform. Republicans, meanwhile, should seek a settlement that relaxes the filibuster straitjacket while preserving some minority influence.