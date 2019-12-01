Regardless of our varying political views, Ms. Trump is still the first lady of the United States, the wife of our democratically elected president. Even though I do not approve of Mr. Trump’s personality or all of his policies, I still recognize that he is the president. Certain critics of Mr. Trump disapprove of his closed-mindedness but are closed-minded themselves in their view of the president and his wife. I am not arguing that every American should love and honor Mr. and Ms. Trump but that citizens should respect them as leaders.