● Put on a shirt with actual buttons

● Go find a line and stand in it

● Spin the toilet paper roll like I’m on “Wheel of Fortune”

● Buy a cup of coffee, sit on a bench and drink it

● Manage to do all this while simultaneously touching my face

Then I’m going to get a little crazy. Are you ready? I’m going to go into a restaurant. No joke. I’m going in and then I’m going to sit down. I know, I know. Then I’m going to order a cheeseburger and a beer and — (getting goosebumps now) — eat it right there.

I’m not going to suddenly fly to Tahiti or visit the Taj Mahal. It’s the simple things I took for granted all these years that I’m going to do first, like . . .

● Get a haircut

● Tip waiters like I’m Phil Mickelson

● Walk on the sidewalk and not in the gutter

● Smile at strangers instead of suspecting them of wanting to murder me with a cough

● Have a conversation with friends that doesn’t involve a laptop, Zoom and a two-second delay

I’m going to stop worrying about the little things and do the little things . . .

● Have a potluck dinner, with one serving spoon

● Clear my throat without explaining it to anybody

● Play 18, eat a hoagie at a crowded table of laughing people, and then play the back 18. I’m also going to play hoops and box people out, take charges and slap a ridiculous amount of high-fives. I may take waltzing lessons.

Oh yeah, I’m going to hug, once there’s a vaccine. No hugs? What are we, Brits? I want to hug people until they pop. I’m going to start with nurses, and then work my way to doctors and grocery store clerks, cops, pharmacists and then my Grubhub guy — all the people who were willing to risk their lives to keep everybody else alive.

This whole thing has changed me, changed all of us. I knew it on Easter morning, when I was watching the livestream of Andrea Bocelli singing, all alone, in the Milan cathedral and it just broke me in half. I wept. I was a puddle.

My wife and I live in Italy for two or three months every year, and some of our Italian friends are wondering if they’ll ever be the same. I wonder that about myself. Bocelli’s angel voice let me finally grieve. Here was this achingly beautiful gift and not a single person in the church to receive it.

The performance was majestic and utterly sad and the perfect metaphor for this moment in history. No one could be there because we’re all at home, saving each other’s lives, and yet that true act of love leaves us so apart, leaves us so friend-sick, so blue.

Don’t get me wrong. There have been wonderful things about living in quarantine that I hope to keep in this next life . . .

● Washing my hands until they wrinkle

● Revisiting pals I hadn’t seen in a long time, guys named Wodehouse and Runyon and Bouton

● Playing the piano until my fingers are sore

● Checking in on neighbors and old friends just because

But when the plague finally leaves the land, it’s going to feel like we just won Publishers Clearing House, like we’re all in love for the first time, like we’re walking up to get an Oscar. You’ll need to put 10-pound dumbbells in my pockets to keep me from floating away. I hope money will be less important, friends more, grudges less, gratitude more.

Actually, I know exactly what I’ll do first. I’ll walk out into the newly pristine air, find a perfect stranger, walk up to him with a huge smile and ask, “Any idea what day it is?”

