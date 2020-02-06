Regarding the Jan. 31 news article “U.S. rule would maintain weaker bird protections”:

The Fish and Wildlife Service states as one of its objectives the development of “an environmental stewardship ethic for our society.” Its functions include the enforcement of federal wildlife laws and the protection of endangered species. Under President Trump’s administration, these protections have been whittled away. As federal wildlife laws are degraded, the bureau becomes a tool for corporate benefit only.

The weakening of the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act will allow for the demise of a great many more birds.

The vision of living creatures suffocating in unprotected oil pits, a tragedy that can be mitigated, reinforces the view of the Fish and Wildlife Service as an absentee overseer. It is evident that our president and those in his circle believe nature’s value is only as a vehicle for resource extraction — profit. For the rest of us, nature has a greater integral value, worthy of protection.

Sandra Alm, Warrenton