The weakening of the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act will allow for the demise of a great many more birds.

The vision of living creatures suffocating in unprotected oil pits, a tragedy that can be mitigated, reinforces the view of the Fish and Wildlife Service as an absentee overseer. It is evident that our president and those in his circle believe nature’s value is only as a vehicle for resource extraction — profit. For the rest of us, nature has a greater integral value, worthy of protection.